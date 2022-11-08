By Efosa Taiwo

Barcelona have the chance to go 5 points clear on top of the La Liga when they travel to El Sadar take on Osasuna on Tuesday night.

Champions Real Madrid had surrendered their lead on top of the table after failing to win their last two games in the league – held to a draw by Girona and losing to Rayo.

This will be the final game for Barcelona before the league takes a break for the World Cup in Qatar.

A win away to Osasuna would ensure Barça stay top until the end of the action in Qatar. But the Catalan know too well to expect an easy fixture.

The Navarran side are having a fine season in fifth place at the moment, and if previous results between both sides are anything to go by, Barcelona will need to bring their A-game to see off their hosts.

Xavi has named 22 players for the encounter with Gerard Piqué included in what could be his last in the Blaugrana jersey

With defenders Ronald Araujo, Sergi Roberto and Jules Kounde all out injured, there is a good chance that his services will be needed on last time.

Midfielder Frank Kessie and striker Memphis Depay are also out, meaning call-ups for Marc Casadó and Chadi Riad of the reserves.

Ahead of the game, Xavi described their opponents as a very good team but that his side are determined to claim all three points and lead the table going into the break.

“Osasuna are a difficult opponent and they’re on good form. But so are we and we’d love to get the three points before the World Cup starts.”

“Piqué is available to play, so we’ll see … Regarding Araujo, we are speaking to him and the Uruguayan federation. The important thing is to do what’s best for the player … Neither Koundé nor Memphis have serious injuries but the best option is not to rush things. We forced Memphis too much last year.”

“I’m not expecting the players to ease off because of the World Cup. It’s when you don’t go in 100 per cent that you get injured and this is a game that will require all the intensity in the world.”

