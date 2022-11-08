By Chioma Obinna

The President of the World Medical Association, WMA, Dr .Osahon Enabulele weekend inaugurated the new president of the Conmmonwealth Medical Association, CMA after his three years satisfactory tenure. Muraga is also the President of the Malaysian Medical Association.

Enabulele in his handover speech at the event held at the Golf resort, kuala lumpur, Malaysia, urged members of the Association to step up their commitment to the CMA, adding that physicians should continually dedicate themselves to the physician’s pledge as well as the revised International Code of Medical Ethics.

Enabulele who recounted the experiences of his 3 year tenure as CMA President said despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic for over two years of his tenure, his leadership was able to reposition the CMA to an enviable status within the Commonwealth of Nations, with many progressive strides and legacies attained, some of which include:

He listed some of his achievements to include, repositioning of CMA to with improved visibility and profile, robust advocacy for Health systems strengthening and Universal Health Coverage, pProgressive contributions to the effective management of the Covid-19 pandemic, with deployment of innovative ideas and mechanisms, and winning of a Commonwealth Foundation slot for a CMA session on Human Resources for Health, organised by his leadership with impactful resolutions at the 2022 CHOGM-People’s Forum held in Kigali, Rwanda.

Other achievements he listed include; the conceptualization, initiation and organization of the maiden CMA Healthcare Excellence Award Scheme. He also stated that his tenure initiated the Young Doctors Forum of the CMA, conceptualisation, initiation and launch of the Commonwealth Medical Journal, revitalization of the Association’s CommonHealth platform, robust advocacy for quality patient care, the stout defence of the well-being, rights and autonomy of physicians, as well as the defence of the health rights of patients, amongst many other achievements.

In his acceptance speech, the new CMA President, Dr.Raj Muruga, commended the profound leadership acumen of Dr. Osahon Enabulele, and for the great work done in uplifting the CMA. He pledged the commitment of his leadership to consolidate on and improve upon the giant strides of Dr .Enabulele’s progressive leadership.

RELATED NEWS