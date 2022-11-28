By Peter Duru,

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has commiserated with the Catholic Church over the death of the longest serving Catholic Priest in the state and the immediate past Parish Priest of St. Dominic’s Catholic Sachi Makurdi, Rev. Fr. Michael Murphy who died Monday morning.

Fr. Murphy’s death was made public in a statement by the Diocesan Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Jude Ortese for the Catholic Bishop of Makurdi, Most Reverend Wilfred Anagbe.

In the statement, the Bishop disclosed that, Fr. Murphy died at the Bishop Murray Medical Center, Makurdi, in the early hours of November 28, 2022.

Part of the statement read, “I write to on behalf of the Bishop of Makurdi Diocese, Most Revd. Wilfred Anagbe, announce to you the sad news of the death of one of our elder brothers, Revd. Fr. Michael Murphy, CSSP.

“Fr. Murphy was a member of the Congregation of the Holy Spirit, (Spiritans).

The Irish born priest was born in 1932 and ordained to the priesthood in 1960. Since then, he had worked all his priesthood in Nigeria.”

Bishop Anagbe who prayed for the peaceful repose of the Priest said funeral arrangements would be communicated later.

Meanwhile Governor Samuel Ortom in a condolence message to the Catholic Bishop of Makurdi Diocese and the entire Catholic community in the State over the demise of the foremost priests recalled that he only recently celebrated his 60th year as a Priest.

Governor Ortom noted the exploits of the deceased priest in evangelicalism describing him as an exceptional servant of God who preached salvation and positively impacted every where he served.

Ortom recalled the support and contributions of the late Priest to the people and government of the state through his charity works to Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, especially during violent attacks on citizens of the state by herdsmen.

The Governor stated that Fr. Murphy was “a great soldier of Christ who would stop at nothing to convey the message of salvation to the people no matter the odds.

“Rev Murphy was a unique priest. He was calm but blunt and frank to a fault. He upheld the sanctity of truth at all times. He craved for a peaceful society where justice, fairness and equity should be the grundnorm.

“His exit at this time is painful, but we are consoled that Rev Murphy’s legacy of selfless service to mankind especially to the poor and the vulnerable will remain ever green”.

