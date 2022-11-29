By Peter Duru

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has commended the International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, Value Chain Development Programme, VCDP, for transforming agricultural practices and improving the livelihood of farmers in the state.

The Governor who spoke yesterday when he hosted a delegation of IFAD-VCDP in the state on the mid-term review of its activities and interaction with stakeholders noted that the global organization had ensured improved agronomic practices the state. According to him, “IFAD has championed the course of development in agricultural development in Benue state particularly in the rice value chain. The organisation has ensured that our people get improved seedlings and also ensured that our farmers are knowledgeable in dry season farming which has impacted the lives of our benefitting farmers. We are indeed grateful to the IFAD family for the transformation they brought to our agricultural production in Benue State. “As a government we will continue to collaborate with IFAD to ensure value addi-tion to our agricultural production to also ensure improved livelihood for our people.”

