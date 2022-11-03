By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has congratulated Amanda Azubuike, a Nigerian, British born woman who was promoted as a Brigadier-General in the United States, US, army.

Azubuike was promoted in the United States Army at a military base in Fort Knox, Kentucky, USA.

Reports say that General James E. Rainey, the Commanding General of the United States Army Futures Command, while celebrating her promotion stated that Azubuike “makes everyone around her better.”

Azubuike who was born to Nigerian Parents in London, United Kingdom enlisted in the US military in 1994. She was an aviator for 11 years and later a public affairs and relations officer in the army.

She presently serves as a Deputy Commanding Officer at the US Army Cadet Command.

She had also served as a Chief of Staff/Senior Military Advisor at the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

A former Chief of Public Affairs at the United States Southern Command, Fort Lauderdale Area, and the Director of Public Affairs, Joint Force HQs-National Capital Region/Military District of Washington, Azubuike was also a Communications Consultant for the National Football League Players Association and a Public Relations staff for the NFL franchise, the Washington Redskins.

Outside here military exploits, Azubuike has a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication/Media Studies from the University of Central Arkansas, a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College, and a Master of Professional Studies, Public Relations/Corporate Communications from Georgetown University.

On his verified Facebook page, Kalu who was also a former governor of Abia State, currently representing Abia North Senatorial District described Azubuike’s growth in the military as an incredible success, saying he was proud of her.

“Congratulations Amanda Azubuike on your latest elevation as Brigadier General in US Army. Congratulations on your incredible success! I always knew you could do it, and I’m incredibly proud of you”, Kalu wrote.

