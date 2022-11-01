By Harris Emanuel

Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, have expressed worries over the spate of open defecation in Akwa Ibom State, calling on critical stakeholders to synergize to mitigate its harmful effects on the citizenry.

Besides, they charged Governor Udom Emmanuel to give assent to the state water resources bill as it would go a long way to check the high rate of open defecation in the state.

A recent survey embarked upon by the Ministry of Lands and Water Resources in conjunction with other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) ranked Akwa Ibom high in open defecation.

The Head of Department (HoD) in-charge of Water Resources Directorate, Ministry of Lands and Water Resources, Assumpta Udousoro, disclosed this at a Water,Sanitation and Health (WASH) forum organised by the African Centre for Human Development (AHDC) and other Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Uyo.

According to her, only Nsit Atai of the 31 local government areas in the state has been certified by the survey as being open defecation free.

She stressed the need for a holistic action by stakeholders with effective sensitisation, education and enlightenment programmes to address the problem

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of AHDC, Prof. Gabriel Umoh, blamed the menace on poor funding of the water sector and implementation of the Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) policy by government and other stakeholders.

Umoh pointed out that “only a paltry 1.31 per cent of budgetary allocation goes to the water sector,” which he said requires between five to seven percent to tackle problems in the sector adequately.”

