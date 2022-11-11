By Dayo Johnson

Akure—Three suspected cult members have been arrested for allegedly attacking members of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, at Abusoro, Ijoka Road, Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Reports had it that the suspects have been terrorising the residents of the areas for some time before the landlords sent a ‘save our soul’ message to members of the OPC.

The cult members, who belong to the Eiye Confraternity, include Adeyeye Deji, 28; Adesuyi Damilola, 26, and Abiodun Lekan, aged 25.

Vanguard gathered that the intervention of the OPC curtailed the nefarious activities of the cult members until they decided to mobilise to attack the OPC members.

A bloody clash reportedly occurred when the cult members attacked the OPC members.

Many members from both sides reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries.

It was learned that weeks after the bloody clash, the cult members at about noon, mobilised again on a revenge mission to attack both the residents of the area and the OPC members.

But acting on an intelligence report, the police commissioner, Oyediran Oyeyemi, directed a team of Detectives from SWAT to move to the scene.

The three suspects, who were fully armed to the teeth, were arrested at the scene ready to strike.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

Odunlami said that the three suspects were on a revenge mission to attack some OPC members when they were apprehended.

According to her: “During an investigation, two locally made pistols were recovered from their hideout.”

She added that investigation is still ongoing and they will soon have their day in court.

