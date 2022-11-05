Dr. Stephen Akintayo, founder and Group Managing Director of Gtext Holdings, has had another feather added to his cap of achievements.

This time, the Global Wealth Festival convener was presented with an award at the Titans of Africa Golden Edition Awards, which was held on Monday, October 31 at the Conrad Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

A leading investment coach, Akintayo was honoured alongside the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ìjájá II), and other African icons. Dr. Akintayo who runs Gtext Holdings, a conglomerate with offices across four continents has in the last decade recorded strides in real estate, agriculture, media production, digital marketing, e-commerce, logistics, investment, and advisory consulting. His laudable achievements have seen him bag a number of continental awards and recognition.

Speaking during the award ceremony, Akintayo, who is a member of Forbes Business Council, expressed joy in being part of the 50 individuals of direct African descent currently making an impact. He noted that “Africa needs to be celebrated even more as the continent has contributed so much to the sustainability of the world, and we have a lot of great entrepreneurs.”

RELATED NEWS