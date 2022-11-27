Filled up venue of the inauguration.

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As the Osogbo City Stadium fills to capacity for the inauguration of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the Governor of Osun State, prominent monarchs in the state have arrived the venue.

Though, the governor-elect is yet to arrive the venue, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, is already seated with his full entourage.

Also, the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, is also part of the list of monarchs inside the main bowl venue of the event, as well as the traditional ruler of Adeleke’s home town, Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Lawal.

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, among many other prominent traditional rulers have also stormed the venue for the swearing-in ceremony.

