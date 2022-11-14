By Emma Una

SUPPORTERS of Chief Henry Onwe have applauded the Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade for appointing their leader Special Adviser on Payroll.

In a press statement signed by Mr Attary Moses, Director General Henry Onwe Campaign Organisation and Dr Steve Eguba, Head of Media Henry Onwe Campaign Organisation, the Chief Onwe supporters declared that his appointment is timely and well deserved and assured the governor that High Chief Onwe is a personable, down to earth, hardworking and energetic person who would deliver on his appointment.

“Without equivocation, we have absolute confidence that our principal Chief Henry Onwe is a man of capacity who possesses rare intelligence and an absolute team player and would therefore deliver on his mandate”.

The statement added that Onwe is an ardent supporter of the governor and has a track record of consistency and unalloyed loyalty and would move mountains for the governor in his Senatorial election in 2023.

“We are marching in our thousands behind our principal and are already embarking on door-to-door mobilisation of voters for our Digital Governor’s Senate election and nothing will stop us from garnering massive votes for him in the Senate election come February 2023”

The Chief Henry Onwe supporters stated that the appointment is an added verve to him to perform and would meet the expectations of the governor.

“It is apparent that Chief Onwe is a successful businessman with interest in critical sectors of the economy and the appointment is a clear recognition of his outstanding effort in working for the party and our Digital Governor.”

They also expressed immense gratitude to the governor for the appointment of twenty four Ward Coordinators of the Henry Onwe Campaign Organisation into his government

RELATED NEWS