By Emma Una, Calabar

CHIEF Henry Onwe, businessman and an All Progressives Congress ,APC, stalwart in Cross River State has slammed Mr A. M Shehu Chairman of Revenue Allocation ,Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission, RAMFAC, over his comment on Channels Television that Cross River State receives $500 million monthly from federal government following the ceding of the Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon and subsequent loss of ninety six oil wells.

Chief Henry Onwe who made his displeasure over the RAMFAC Chairman’s statement known in a press statement in Calabar stated that Mr Shehu ought to have cross- checked his facts before going public.

“On issues of finance, a public official holding such high position ought to be conversant with his facts or figures before stepping into a public arena like Channels Television morning programme to make such a statement”.

He said the statement has caused public consternatiom against the government of Cross River State as the people now have the impression that there is secrecy and lack of transparency in handling of the state’s finances.

“What Mr Shehu should do now is to apologise to the government and good people of Cross River State and publicly retract his words to clear the misgivings that have been planted in people’s minds

“Mr Shehu should make the public apology and retraction of his statement within seven days failure to do so, my supporters and I would approach the courts to force him to remit the $500 million more monthly accruing to the state beginning from when our oil wells were taken away”

Chief Onwe said the state has been subjcted to hardship since 2008 when it’s oil wells were handed over to Akwa Ibom State on the premise of the ceding of Bakassi to Cameroon and the recent statement tantamount to adding insult to injury and as such must be retracted.

He declared his continued support to Governor Ben Ayade and his administration whom he said has been working tirelessly to pay salaries promptly and also establish industries across the state with the lean financial position of the state.

“His Excellency Senator Professor Ben Ayade has been doing the midas touch by raising funds to meet the critical needs of the state and should be commended and not discouraged through careless public utterances like the one by RAMFAC Chairman”

RELATED NEWS