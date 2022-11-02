A member Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), and coordinator for public affairs of the council in the South east, Dr. Josef Umunnakwe Ken Onoh has commenced sensitization tours in three states of the south east to enlighten the rural populace of the inherent benefits in the eight point manifesto of the presidential candidate, presented to the public on Tuesday.

The three states are Enugu, Abia and Anambra states which are none All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled states. The Governors of Imo and Ebonyi states belong to the APC.

The sensitization tour is aimed at engaging rural community leaders in understanding the basic terms and of the Tinubu Manifesto in their native dialects. It will involve various groups with the aim of bringing to bear the basis for buying into the manifesto.

Onoh stated that the objective of targeting the rural dwellers was because there is more concentration of people who are not well-informed about the Tinubu presidential manifesto. He said that the manifesto education was important for the rural dwellers that are well structured with potential possibilities and are core stakeholders in their domains and control high levels of influence in their rural communities.

He said that since the Tinubu manifesto has been made public, it now rests on the members of the PCC to get into the grassroots to educate the electorates on what Tinubu is bringing to table through his manifesto so that the electorates will be able to make decisive decisions.

He stated that canvassers have been drawn in all the 17 local government areas of Enugu and Abia states, respectively, and in the 21 local government areas of Anambra state as foot soldiers for the sensitization in the three south east states that are not APC controlled.

He said that between now and by the end of December 2022, his team would have achieved 80 percent sanitation in the hinterlands of the south east, noting that the Tinubu manifesto was about uniting the country.

Onoh stated that the sensitization is an interactive education of Tinubu’s programmes and policies he would implement when he becomes the President of Nigeria after the February 2023 presidential election.

“It is a breakdown of the manifesto for better understanding in the native dialects of the people of the south east, so that the rural dwellers can appreciate and understand what Asiwaji Bola Tinubu has in stock for them as President of Nigeria. The canvassers will go into the villages, their rural markets to explain to these rural dwellers what he has presented as his manifesto in the language they understand.

“The manifesto includes agricultural reforms in which residents of their own domain can communicate better to them in their core dialects. It’s like an application of the old missionary format of sensitization that they used to drive home their message of civilization and Christianity.

“What we are doing is like an Igbo version of the Asiwaju manifesto which is similarly being done in other ethnic nationalities of Nigeria just to drive home the underlying factors of the manifesto which is also in PDF where it can be downloaded,” Onoh said.

He stated that the Tinubu campaign was not about making bogus promises, adding that one of the things that makes Tinubu sellable was that he already has a track record in all the areas of his manifesto.

RELATED NEWS