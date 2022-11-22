..grants scholarship to 50 students from 10 schools

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The former Director General of Department of state Security, DSS, Dr Ita Ekpeyong has asserted that only delibrate implementation of developmental policies will reduce the number of out of school Children in Nigeria.

Dr Ekpeyong made the assertion , Tuesday while presenting Cheques to 50 students from 10 schools from who are beneficiaries of the Teacher Esien Itam Education Trust Fund at Hope Waddel in Calabar.

The Ex DSS Boss said the idea to set up a trust fund for students in the Southern Senatorial District was brought up by his late wife , Temitope Ekpeyong who believes that education was a passport to the future because tommorow belonged to only those who prepare for it today.

Dr Ekpeyong respresented by Chairman of the Trust Fund , Chief Gershom Henshaw said it was unfortunate that it was not every family that can afford the cost of basic education today in Nigeria which was why his late wife opted to fund a scholarship.

His words :”it is unfortunate that not every family can afford the cost of basic education, in order to prepare their children to adequately cope with the challenges of tomorrow.

“The situation has further been compounded by population growth, especially those of children of school ages. This has been without commensurate growth in educational infrastructure and facilities to match the student’s population growth,” he said.

Speaking further , Ekpeyong said students population growth demands a corresponding increase in educational facilities, creation of a conducive learning environment, security for students, teachers and parents.

“The number of children out of school Children can be drastically reduced through a deliberate effort. It is my firm believe that the dividend of education can only be guaranteed through deliberate investment in education

“What we are doing today is to contribute our modest quota to human capital development of the State and South Senatorial District in particular.

“At the end of today’s occasion five hundred (500) students must have benefitted from the scholarship scheme. To the beneficiaries, I urge you to use this opportunity very very well. To whom much is given much much more is expected.

“There must be a deliberate plan and polices aimed at improving the welfare of students especially through increased budgetary allocation and awards of scholarship. Teachers should be encouraged through proper training, tax and salaries incentives, especially those in the rural areas,” he stated .

One of the beneficiary , Orok David of St Patrick’s College , Ikot Ansa who spoke on behalf of the others commended the sponsors of the trust fund while assuring them he will keep the flag flying by working hard always .

Orok enjoined other beneficiaries not to keep their eyes off the goal , and ensure they always study hard and give their best at all times.

RELATED NEWS