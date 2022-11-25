Day 46 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Nigerians know the schools Waziri Atiku attended, from Zaure, to primary, to secondary, to university, to Masters. Citizens also know who he played football with. He does not have to lie. Only Atiku’s story is authentic. The rest get K-leg!

It is either they played football in school with those who left school almost a decade before them, or that they are passing off Donald Duke’s photo as theirs. With Waziri Atiku Abubakar, there is a congruence between his story and facts of history.

Candidates who consistently lie about their pasts, cannot be trusted to fulfil what they tell you about the future that they plan for you and your children. A candidate who lied that he played football with someone he did not even rub shoulders with is giving you a sign that he will dribble you, like a football, in future.

Don’t forget how that same man said he brought a company that employed 60% of Anambra people. If you want audio employment, vote for the man who wants to move Nigeria from consumption to production, yet is Nigeria’s single largest individual importer!

Another candidate who cannot tell us with certainty what secondary school he went to, and who claims to have attended primary school at home is insulting the intelligence of Nigerians.

Vote for the man whose past is transparent, not the one whose parents we may not even know. On Saturday, February 25, 2023, vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

Reno Omokri



Gospeller. Deep Thinker. #BuhariTormentor. #TableShaker. Ruffler of the Feathers of Obidents. #1 Bestselling author of Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years. Hodophile. Hollywood Magazine Humanitarian of the Year, 2019. Business Insider Influencer of the Year 2022.

Meanwhile, In another report, Omokri noted saying thus:

“Day 45 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: I find it strange for Ohana’eze Ndi’Igbo Worldwide to say that “Peter Obi represents the body and soul of the Igbo people in the 2023 general elections.” I was under the impression that Peter Obi was running to represent Nigeria. I thank Ohana’eze for correcting the misconceptions of millions of Nigerians, who now know better!

We also saw this type of behaviour on June 3, 2022, when Bola Tinubu, speaking in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, had said (while speaking in Yoruba) that “it is the turn of the Southwest and in the Southwest, emilokan.” That sort of narrow political point of view is a disservice to those, like former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who preach a nationalist viewpoint.

These sectional approaches to politics is something that Waziri Atiku Abubakar will not tolerate, even if it was offered to him by an ethnic irredentist group. Because he is for Nigeria and all Nigerians, and not just for his or any other ethnic group. Which is why he said “I am 109% for 100% of Nigerians, 100% of the time.”

It is for this and other principled reasons that I urge all patriotic and nationalistic Nigerians to please consider voting Waziri Atiku Abubakar, and the Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

Reno Omokri



Gospeller. Deep Thinker. #BuhariTormentor. #TableShaker. Ruffler of the Feathers of Obidents. #1 Bestselling author of Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years. Hodophile. Hollywood Magazine Humanitarian of the Year, 2019. Business Insider Influencer of the Year 2022.

RELATED NEWS