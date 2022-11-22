Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has said that among all the candidates vying for Nigeria’s number one position, only the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar is prepared and ready to be president.

According to Omokri, the Wazirin Adamawa did not waste time like other candidates in forming his presidential campaign council and was also the first to release his manifesto.

In his 43rd series of of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku, the author of the bestselling book, Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years, said while other presidential candidates were still searching for their running mates- a development he said we’re proof that the candidates were not ready to be Nigeria’s president – Atiku already had his running mate and duly presented him to Nigerians, indicating how prepared and ready he is.

He wrote this:

“Day 43 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku: Nobody is as prepared to be President, in this campaign cycle, as Waziri Atiku. And his actions prove this fact. He was the first aspirant to release his manifesto, he was also the first candidate to choose his running mate, and the first to set up his Presidential Campaign Council.

He did not use a placeholder, like Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi. Neither did he release his manifesto and PCC and later withdraw it, like Peter Obi.

P llllinterviews, he gives clear, lucid4 and concise answers to questions about his vision for Nigeria and Nigerians, and does not say one thing on camera, only to deny it a few days later. He is not like a candidate who does not know what Green Energy is, or like another who utters meaningless gibberish, like Bulaba.

Preparation is key to leadership. A candidate who is not well prepared enough to meet campaign deadlines, is a candidate that will not also fulfil his promises in office, where he will be faced with much more pressure than the current time.

Atiku is prepared. He has said that he will be ready with his cabinet from day one. He will hit the ground running. He will not learn on the job because he already knows the job. After all, he wielded Presidential powers for brief periods under Obasanjo, while the then President was away from the country.

He will also not approbate and reprobate because he thinks before he talks, and says what he means and means what he says.

It is for these reasons and others that I encourage you to vote Waziri Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

