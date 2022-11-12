…Appeals to the Federal, State Goverments to quickly Assist the Victims

DISTURBED by the fire disaster at chemical section at Ogbo- Ogwu Bridge- Head Drug Market, Onitsha, Senator Stella Oduah, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Anambra North has visited the scene of the ugly and unfortunate incident to sympathise with the fire victims.

The Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations who described the fire outbreak in Onitsha as horrendous, disastrous, sympathetic and avoidable, said that what happened was devastating against the backdrop of the number of lives lost, injured and level of destruction of shops at the market.

Oduah who appealed to the Federal, State Agencies, and other Stakeholders to as a matter of urgency, assist the victims in order to reduce their sufferings and predicaments, hailed the Anambra State Government for the quick intervention through the provision of fire service and security personnels for rescue operations.

In a statement from her Media office, Senator Oduah who was at the scene to commiserate with the victims, also brainstormed with the leaders of Ogbo- Ogwu market to ruminate on the way forward.

According to the statement, it is pertinent to note that Ogbo- Ogwu market Bridge- Head which is the biggest drug market in the East of the Niger is in Anambra North.

After being taken round the scene, Senator Oduah who met with the market leadership, donated some amounts of money to the victims.

She said, ” The fire incident is very sad because there are things that are avoidable and I believe that it’s things like this, that are avoidable. What Iam saying is that volatile market like this where you have high traffic and equipment that are very volatile should be protected and we must make sure that we prepare for incidents and accidents at all times.

“Those things were not there. I believe that as we progress, we will have better market that will be conducive, safe and will have all the emergency equipments to ensure that people’s lives are protected. We made donation to the executive ofthe market to take care of the injured at the hospital.”

Oduah who noted that the number of deaths were still unknown due to the nature of the place, prayed for the souls of those who died in the process as well as very quick recovery for the injured and those hospitalized.

She said, “I sympathize and identify with the bereaved, victims and all those who lost their goods and property.

“We appeal to the Federal, State Agencies, and other stakeholders to assist the victims in order to reduce their suffering and predicament. We commend the Anambra state government for the quick intervention through the provision of fire service and security personnels for rescue operations.

“May God accept the souls of those who lost their lives and for God to give the bereaved families, the State Government and friends the grace and fortitude to bear the loss.”

