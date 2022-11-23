Frontage of the Akirun’s palace

…as mob attack fire fighters

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

One Prince Lukman Gboleru was reportedly killed on Wednesday after unknown armed attackers invaded the locked palace of Akirun of Ikirun in Ifelodun local government area of Osun state.

It was gathered that security operatives at the entrance of the palace exchanged gunshots with some of the attackers which may have resulted in the deceased’s death.

An elder brother of the deceased, Prince Tajudeen Gboleru who disclosed details of the ugly incident to newsmen said the late Gboleru led some people towards the palace upon hearing that some persons attempted to forcefully gain access to the premises.

His words, “I heard that there were gunshots in front of the palace by security operatives with some people and he was killed right in front of the palace.

“I don’t know who really shot him but there was a gunshot either by soldiers or police and he was killed”.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the state Fire Service Department, Adekunle Ibrahim confirmed that the department was alerted to the fire incident while stressing that personnel were deployed to quench the fire.

“However, a mob stopped the vehicle from accessing the palace and our officials were attacked. Three of them have been taken to the hospital as I speak with you.

“I don’t know the source of the fire, but we were told that some person set part of the palace on fire due to the chieftaincy crisis in the town”, he said.

As of the time of filling this report, security operatives have been deployed into the town and attempts to get reactions from the state police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola proved abortive.

