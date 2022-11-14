By Dayo Johnson

NO fewer than 100 suspected criminals have been arrested in a joint operation by the personnel of Ondo and Osun security outfits, codenamed Amotekun.

The joint inter-border patrol was meant to secure the South-West, ahead of the Yuletide.

This is coming barely a week of flagging-off the Operation “Gba’le gba ‘ko” by the Ondo and Osun states Amotekun Commanders aimed at ensuring safety of the South-West boarders during the coming festivity.

The Chairman of the Amotekun commanders in the South-West and the Ondo State Commander, Adetunji Adeleye, made the disclosure in Akure, weekend.

Adeleye, however, warned those criminals operating at border towns of Kogi and Edo states of dire consequences, if arrested.

He pointed out that the border patrol was an initiative of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to ensure security before, during and after the Yuletide.

He expressed satisfaction, that the newly launched operation ‘Gba’le gba ko’ under a week of its take-off, had yielded dividends as they have been able to track down 100 suspects.

“We have been able to break a syndicate that specialised in vandalising communication network, power mast, transformer and generators.

“We impounded the vehicles which they hired. We were also able to arrest the perpetrators who would be charged to court soon

“We have two different set who we are still profiling. The other members of the syndicate are at large as our men are on their trail.

“The bottom line is that during this Yuletide season in the ember months, it is total zero tolerance to crime activities in Ondo State and as we talk, we have over 300 men in all major roads leading in and out of Ondo State.”

He admonished residents of the state to always feel free to ‘say something, if you see something to us. Our distress call number remains 08079999989. We assure you of the a-24 hours security coverage of the entire state and the highways leading in and out of Ondo state and for those that are thinking of taking advantage of the border towns of Kogi and Edo, I will say your time is up.

“Men of the Army, the police, Civil Defence, the DSS and the Amotekun Corps are on 24 hours patrol of the access roads and this tells you the synergy that exists among all security agencies in the state. Hence we remain resolute that there is zero tolerance to crime in Ondo State”.

The Corps commander also assured of a secured situation during the electoral period, saying: “We are not only protecting the INEC Office, we are also going to protect all critical assets of both the state and federal including the local government areas as well.

