By Dayo Johnson

Akure—Doctors at the State Specialist Hospital, in Akure, the Ondo State capital, are battling to revive a 23-year-old hair stylist, Tunrayo Balogun, who reportedly poisoned herself, after her boyfriend jilted her.

Vanguard gathered that the victim drank the poisonous substance, suspected to be Sniper, after her boyfriend reportedly informed her that he was no longer interested in the relationship.

Tunrayo was said to have rushed to their residence, located at ljapo Estate, in the Akure metropolis, where she consumed the poisonous substance.

A family source hinted that her mother, who returned from an outing, met her wringing in pain on the floor.

The mother was said to have seen an empty bottle of the sniper in her hands and thereafter rushed her to the state specialist hospital with the assistance of her neighbours.

Vanguard gathered that doctors have been battling to revive her since she was rushed to the hospital.

Speaking with newsmen, one of the victim’s friends, who identified herself as Yetunde, said that Tunrayo suddenly withdrew from her friends when she met the new boyfriend.

” We were very close before she met this new boyfriend. But Tunrayo suddenly withdrew and became attached to the lover boy.

RELATED NEWS