By Tosin Ashafa

Over the last few years, Nigeria’s economy has been somewhat hostile to young, educated, and ambitious Nigerians. Despite the tremendous progress in infrastructural development, the economy has simply not worked for many of them. Unemployment is at a record high. Even worse is that underemployment has trapped millions in unfulfilling and low-paying jobs. But the elephant in the room has been inflation and the stagnation of wages for hardworking Nigerians.

In his widely circulated manifesto – Renewed Hope – Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu recognizes this challenge and the urgent need to control the current inflation rate. But before I further reference the solutions that Tinubu is proposing, much of which I align with, it is worth mentioning that the current response by the CBN to manage high inflation has been reactionary and counterproductive. In my humble analysis, the apex bank’s response might only exacerbate the crisis.

Granted, the textbook response to managing inflation has traditionally been to deploy monetary tools like mopping up excess liquidity by adjusting rates. However, while raising rates might have worked in an entirely different situation, it would only worsen the challenge of inflation in this situation.

I firmly believe that while the post-covid-19 disruptions of global supply chains and the Ukraine – Russian war have triggered high inflation in the global economy, our local and peculiar challenges have worsened the impact on our citizens. Specifically, insecurity across several states has destroyed thousands of farmland, forcing food prices upward. Additionally, our dependence on importing almost every form of consumable is another major factor driving inflation. Not to mention our foreign exchange management that creates artificial scarcity, rent-seeking opportunities, and round-tripping.

This is why tackling the highest inflation rate in this country in 17 years will be achieved by supporting production and not further stifling the market. On this, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is spot on. He has consistently argued that our focus should be on increasing production and supply instead of tightening the money supply. In his words, “to suppress demand will result in an overall loss of economic activity and jobs. In short, we punish the national economy and the people without deriving any meaningful benefit.”

I sincerely hope the current administration lifts this significant page from Asiwaju’s economic plan to avoid worsening unemployment and poverty. However, I’m comforted that a few months from today, Asiwaju would have the mandate of the people to implement what many seasoned economists have described as the most audacious economic reform agenda since Pa Awolowo in the 1950s.

*Ashafa, the Co-Founder and Executive Director Government Affairs at Mezo Energy Trading Limited, writes from Lagos

