By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A member of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, was reportedly killed Tuesday during a gun battle between the police and suspected kidnappers who abducted passengers of a commercial vehicle near Otukpa in Ogbadibo Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

It was gathered that the armed men had at about 3pm barricaded the Ugbokolo-Otukpa road and abducted the passengers in the commercial bus and whisked them into the bush firing gunshots to scare other road users and the locals away.

“The development which created pandemonium in the area forced all road users and commuters coming from both ends of the road to halt further movement while some ran for their lives,” an eyewitness said.

Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene in a statement in Makurdi stated that the command had at “about 11:30pm received information that a Toyota Hiace Bus enroute Otukpa-Onitsa was attacked by suspected kidnappers who abducted some passengers in the vehicle.

“A joint patrol team made up of the Police, Military and vigilante operating within the area moved swiftly to the scene for a rescue operation.

“After an intense gun duel, the kidnappers abandoned the vehicle and took to their heels. Three victims were rescued and the said bus recovered.

“While chasing the kidnappers into a nearby forest suspected to be their hideout, they came across one Peter Ejembi a member of the Benue State Volunteer Guards who paid the supreme price with his life. His corpse has been recovered and deposited at Bethel Morgue, Otukpa.

“The Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, CP Wale Abass has deployed additional teams for further operations in the area. He enjoins members of the community to provide necessary information for a successful operation.”

