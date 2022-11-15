By Adewale Kupoluyi

THE 2022 Lagos International Trade Fair provided another opportunity to examine the nation’s economy, as key players in the public and private sectors identified major challenges and proposed solutions for how things can improve. For the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari the trade fair was the right time to showcase the nation’s capacity to produce to global standards and to export.

The President, who made this known at the opening ceremony, at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, which was the 36th in succession, was put together by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI. The President, who was represented at the occasion by the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, said that the essence of trade was to connect people and businesses to create value.

He said that “through increased trade, our goals of job creation, gross domestic product growth, increased foreign exchange earnings, and reduced insecurity are actualized. “

The development of export trade takes this a step further and helps our nation reach its economic diversification goals, he said. Buhari said Nigeria had signed and ratified the agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area, AfCFTA, to boost intra-African trade and integrate the continent’s market, which consists of 1.3 billion consumers, He said the country’s international trade was currently doing well, with a trade surplus in excess of N3.2 trillion.

The president informed us that the public sector would continue to drive investment into infrastructural development, encourage access to low-cost financing, and provide fiscal incentives to companies wishing to manufacture products for sale. These incentives include three- to five-year tax holidays for enterprises as pioneer industries; tax-free operations, and capital allowances for agriculture, manufacturing, and engineering within the free trade zones.

Furthermore, the Federal Government has taken much-needed steps to improve the trading environment through the creation of special economic zones, with 17 operational special economic zones, SEZs, of which 14 are general economic zones that support export processing, large-scale manufacturing, tourism, food processing, and oil and gas-related activities, among others.

The Federal Government has also provided funding support through the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, and the Bank of Industry, BOI. Specifically, the CBN has initiated programmes to encourage domestic production and exports, some of which include the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, FGN Special Intervention Fund for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs and the N150 billion

Targeted Credit Facility. The Federal Government distributed a total of N785 billion through BOI and also provided fiscal incentives to businesses across multiple sectors through the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning for the Pay-As-You-Earn, PAYE, and Company Income Tax, CIT, taxes, which are among the lowest in the world, while small businesses with an annual turnover of less than N25 million are exempt from Company Income Tax.A lower company income tax rate of 20 percent is also provided for companies whose yearly turnover is between N25 million and N100 million, the president said.

Buhari also told the audience that the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment was reviewing and updating the country’s National Trade Policy in order to firmly establish Nigeria as a worldwide trading hub and a regional leader, and that the policy seeks to maximise economic output, expand infrastructural development, promote business growth, industrialization, and entrepreneurship, and he called for collaboration among relevant parties to increase trade in Nigeria.

Speaking at the occasion, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, applauded the efforts of the leadership of the LCCI in bringing together its members, who he said remain the fulcrum of business in Nigeria. “In Nigeria, this sector is the heartbeat of our industrial and economic development, and in Lagos State, MSMEs have significantly contributed to employment creation, value addition, income generation, and appreciable poverty reduction.

Therefore, there is no doubt in my mind that MSMEs are crucial to our economic growth and stability in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in the promotion of creativity and decent work for all. As a government, our administration’s priority is the business sector, with a particular focus on MSMEs. With a population of over 22 million, Lagos is the fifth fastest growing city in the world, which is why it is an investor’s delight. Lagos accounts for over 25 percent of the national gross domestic product (GDP), and 65 percent of Nigeria’s industrial and commercial activities.

“I humbly request that you, LCCI, continue to initiate and develop more opportunities for assisting businesses, particularly the young corps of entrepreneurs who have great potentials for rewriting our state’s business history and revitalising Nigeria’s economic fortune. Undoubtedly, our continued partnership cannot, but, yield bountiful returns. Let me further assure you that we shall not rest on our oars until business prosperity is guaranteed. This is because our administration is not oblivious of the fact that for us to achieve our dream of becoming Africa’s model megacity by 2025, we must continue to improve our business climate so as to attract more private sector investments, create jobs and increase productivity”, Sanwo-Olu said.

The President of LCCI, Asiwaju (Dr.) Michael Olawale-Cole affirmed that the current edition of the trade fair underscored the importance of relationships and networking among businesses for the purposes of wealth creation as it underlines the value of interactions between producers, service providers, and end-users. Olawale-Cole stated that economic conditions had been challenging even as the economy sustains recovery from the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, navigating through shocks from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and climate change in the form of devastating floods across the country, as he charged investors to continue to demonstrate resilience and determination to forge ahead despite challenges.

Dr. Kupoluyi, a social analyst, wrote from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, FUNAAB, Ogun State

