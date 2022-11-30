The Deputy President of the Senate and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, have been conferred with traditional chieftaincy titles in Nsukwa Kingdom in Aniocha South LGA of Delta State.

The chieftaincy titles were conferred on Omo-Agege and Osanebi by His Royal Majesty, Obi (Dr.) Kenneth Ezegbunem 1, JP, Obi of Nsukwa Kingdom on behalf of other traditional rulers of Nsukwa Clan.

The titles were conferred on them when the APC Gubernatorial Campaign of Senator Omo-Agege visited the traditional rulers at palace of Obi of Nsukwa Kingdom on Wednesday.

Omo-Agege, the Senator representing Delta Central at the National Assembly, was conferred with the traditional title of Nna-bu Enyi 1 (his father is an elephant) of Nsukwa Clan, while his deputy governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Osanebi was decorated as Ikemba (a reliable Warrior) of the Nsukwa Clan.

Conferring the titles of Omo-Agege and Osanebi, the Obi of Nsukwa Kingdom said he decided to confer the traditional title on the APC governorship candidate because the people of Nsukwa Clan love them.

The traditional rulers posited that he was confident that Omo-Agege and Osanebi will be victorious in next year’s governorship election in the state.

Ezegbunem 1, who led other monarchs in Nsukwa Clan to pray for the Delta Central lawmaker and his deputy, noted that the traditional titles were given as a reward for their achievements in lawmaking and appointing indigenes of the Clan as political aides.

