Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Delta State governorship candidate of the All People’s Congress, APC, and Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has taken the contractors and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa led People’s Democratic Party, PDP, administration in the State to task over the collapse of a building under construction at the Stephen Keshi Township Stadium, Asaba.

Speaking shortly after the incident, Omo-Agege expressed pain at the nonchalance of the contractors engaged in the construction site.

He said the character and attitude of the contractors were a reflection of the overall character of the Okowa administration, which he described as cold and unfeeling.

Omo-Agege recalled a similar incident in 2018, in the same Stadium, when an overhead water tank collapsed during a live sporting event , much to the embarrassment of Deltans.

He questioned if the State government under Okowa was meeting financial obligations to contractors, stating that non release of funds could be an additional cause of the shoddy jobs that litter the state, and which now endanger the lives of Deltans and others within the state.

He expressed sympathy to those impacted, not only in this case, but by Okowa’s shoddy project governance in the state, and prayed for quick recovery.

He assured that ugly incident such as these will be a thing of the past as soon as he becomes governor of Delta State, and urged all Deltans to give the APC the needed support in the 2023 general election.

