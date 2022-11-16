By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, colleagues and well wishers have continued to send condolences over the sudden death of the lawmaker representing Mushin Constituency II at the state House of Assembly, Sobur Olawale, popularly known as Omititi, describing the occurrence as “tragic and sad”

Omititi who was aged 60, slumped and died during the official flag-off of APC Presidential campaign, Tinubu-Shettima, 2023, in Jos, Plateau State on Tuesday.

Olawale last public appearance was last Friday, when he played a timely in a soccer match to mark the 50th birthday celebration of the Speaker, state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, at the assembly playing ground where kept the goal post as a goalkeeper.

He was until his untimely demise the Chairman House Committee on Local Government and Community Relations, a second term lawmaker

Seye Oladejo, Publicity Secretary and Director Strategic Communications APC Lagos State chapter, said he would be sorely missed.

According to Oladejo in a condolence message titled, ‘We have lost a gem,” stressed, “It is with deep sadness, sense of loss and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, Abdulsobur Olayiwola Olawale (alias OMITITI) representing Mushin Constituency 02 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, who passed on.

“Olawale left us unexpectedly and threw the who House into mourning.

“This death really hit us below the belt. We will all miss him more than words can express. We urge you to join us in prayers for his family at this time.”

Also, Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, Engr. Setonji David, in a condolence message more of a dirge, stated, “Feel your heart, As you shut your eyes for those worries you see no more, Sleep more tight in the bosom of Almighty Allah.

“As we say good night, all the stars which are so bright and shinning to welcome you tof Aljanah. Forget all the worries and fright.

“Stay calm, because its night with Allah.

A very sweet good night!

“Your departure is painful and hurtful, but who are we to question Allah?.”

Also, Chairman, Mushin Local Government,.Emmanuel Bamigboye, stated: “My heart bleeds as I got the news of your death, Olayiwola Olawale (alias Omititi), our representative in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mushin Constituency 2.

“For the time you have been representing us in the Lagos State House of Assembly, you have performed well, and you have never disappointed us in Mushin.

“I pray that God should console and be with your wife, children and your entire family.

“May your gentle soul rest in peace, my brother and friend, Olayiwola Olawale “OMITITI.”

