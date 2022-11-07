A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party in Isoko Delta State Amb Sunday Omaduvie has urged Isoko people to support the Presidential Candidate of the PDP Atiku Abubakar and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa including the governorship candidate of the PDP Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori and his running mate Monday Onyeme.

Omaduvie who made the call while hosting Otor Owhe youths said the PDP administrations in Delta State have been of great benefit to Deltans.

He commended Governor Okowa for his fairness in the distribution of dividends of democracy to the people of Deltans despite the challenges.

Omaduvie urged the youths not to support any other party apart from PDP noting that the Atiku-Okowa and Sheriff-Onyeme tickets are what is needed in Delta State and Nigeria.

He also urged the youths to drum their support for the Senatorial candidate of the PDP in Delta South Hon Michael Diden Ejele.

“As a youth in Isoko , I know what is good for my fellow youths and that is why I am bringing the message of Atiku-Okowa, Sheriff-Onyeme, and Michael Diden Ejele .

“They have the interest of the youths considering their antecedents in the past years and what they are capable of doing when elected come 2023.

“The 2023 election is about the youths and we must come together to fight and protect our votes.

“We should not be sentimental in supporting what is right despite the pressure rather, we should look at the future with all fairness so as to support what is good for our people.

“What matters is to support those who can protect the future for us and our generation and that is why I am here to preach the message of the rescue mission to you all,” he said.

Meanwhile, some of the community youth leaders including Omokaili Emamoge Assistant Secretary, Godspower Uzezi Treasurer, Samson Akpotowere Ogu, Comr Oghounu victor, and Akponovo Henry Obaro commended Omaduvie stating that as a trusted youth in the community, they have no doubt in him.

“We must appreciate Omaduvie for being an inspiration to us.

“We have no doubt in him because he has always protected our interest.

“We will always support everything that has to do with Omaduvie, “ they said.

