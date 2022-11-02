By Adesina Wahab

As the 2023 general election approach, a Town Hall meeting to reflect on the political future of Nigeria has been slated for Abuja and will have the directors general of some presidential candidates in attendance.

The event is being organised by the Commonwealth Institution for Advanced and Professional Studies, CIAPS, and the Nigerian Political Science Association, NPSA.

The event slated for next Monday will be chaired by Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, the Chairman, Nigerian Body of Benchers and there will be a panel discussion made up of Governors Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, (Director General of the Atiku Okowa Presidential Campaign Council) Simon Lalong, (Director General of the Tinubu Shettima Presidential Campaign Council) and Dr Doyin Okupe, the Director General of the Obi Datti Presidential Campaign Council

The event is conceived as a forum where political leaders will meet other leaders of thoughts, captains of industries, policy analysts and policy makers to exchange views on the future of the country and is built around the unveiling of a new book titled “Epistles of Anthony Kila” and written by the Strategy and Development Professor and CIAPS Centre Director, Anthony Kila.

The new book review will be led by Dr Rueben Abati, columnist and Arise TV broadcaster while panelist conversations will be moderated by Mrs Maupe Ogun Yusuf of Channels TV.

Other dignitaries expected at the event include governors and ministers as well party leaders and members of professional bodies.

The event will be the first forum that will see the campaign DGs of the 2023 presidential elections publicly engage each other will take place at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

RELATED NEWS