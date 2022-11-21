By Juliet Umeh

Senator of Nigeria, Dr. Bode Olajumoke and other top members of the Scout in Nigeria weekend, called on prominent Nigerians and philanthropists to support in developing the youth in the country.

They stated that building the youth and supporting the Scout would ensure a great Nigeria.

In an interview with Vanguard, Olajumoke challenged the Scout members on personal commitment and dedication to the ethics of the scout movement.

He said: “I joined the Scout while I was still in primary school and the ethics have helped me in life. The association has principles capable of shaping Nigerian society to become a great nation.

“I call on parents to allow their children to join the association. Even my grandchildren, who are abroad have also joined the association because they always hear me talk about it.”

Similarly, State Scout Council, SSC, Mr. Oluhuntoyin Adebesin called on prominent Nigerians to support the association to achieve a great Nigeria.

He said: “We have a lot to do in youth development in order to achieve our desired goals. This requires a lot of dedication and commitment from our leaders.”

Speaking to the members, Adebesin said: “The tasks before us are enormous and we need to brace up with the challenges. Society is in need of our services and we need to be focused and ensure that our impact is felt in our environment and the society at large.

“There should be a personal commitment and dedication, we should not give room for any vacuum in our scout ethics.

“We need to wake up and uphold the scouting principles and be a good ambassador of our great association by focussing on effective communication, openness in dealing with scouters and others and protect the scouting principles and ethics.”

