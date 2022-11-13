Special Assistant on media to the Delta State Governor Mr Ossai Ovie Success has said that the Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party Governor Ifeanyi Okowa performed more as governor that Presidential candidates of Labour Party Peter Obi and All Progressive Congress Bola Tinubu as governor.

Ossai on his Facebook page said Peter Obi and Tinubu performed below expectations as governors unlike Governor Okowa.

He said the governor has constructed over 700 road projects , empowered over 200,000 youths.

“I am sure the achievements of the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa who happened to be the PDP Vice Presidential candidate is enough to defeat Peter Obi and Tinubu apart from the competency of Atiku .

“Those of us in Delta State can testify to the fact that governor Okowa is a blessing to the Southern people and Nigeria at large considering his contribution to the growth of the region .

Peter Obi, Tinubu as governors then didn’t record unprecedented achievements as recorded by Governor Okowa of Delta State.

“Today in Delta State, Okowa has constructed 799 roads with a combined length of 1,577.8 kilometres of roads and 908.8k.34 kilometres of drainage channels.”

“He has created over 300,000 direct jobs for youths in Delta State and has made life better for our youths.

“As at today, there is no local government you will visit in Delta State without seeing the footprints of Governor Okowa.

“The governor has built nine over 15 new technical colleges across the state and Deltans are currently learning skills there .

“Okowa’s administration has also provided the Universal Health Coverage and cutting-edge technology for broad-based and excellent service delivery essential for a healthy and productive populace.

“In February 2016, Delta became the first State in the country to launch the Universal Health Coverage scheme with the birth of the Delta State Contributory Health Commission.

“As at today, the scheme has 906,768 enrollees. Providing primary and secondary healthcare services under the scheme are 471 accredited public and private healthcare facilities.”

“In terms of health infrastructure, this administration has renovated and upgraded 209 Primary Healthcare Centres across the State.

He made agriculture regain its pride of place in the economy through private-public sector partnership in the agricultural sector, and development of the agricultural value chain.

Not just that, his administration has built an educational system that will produce thinkers, innovators, leaders, and managers that will excel globally; and partner with relevant stakeholders and investors to attract infrastructure funding.

What about the over 10 years abandoned Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, that was completed, transformed within three years.

Okowa has established three new universities; the University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, Dennis Osadebey Univeristy, Anwai-Asaba, and University of Delta, Agbor broaden access to university education for many of our bright students who, unfortunately, are unable to gain admission even when they are qualified.”

“He has also constructed, reconstructed, renovated, and equipped of 8,617 classroom blocks and administrative buildings across the state”.

RELATED NEWS