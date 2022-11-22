The Delta State Special Assistant on Media Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has described the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress Bola Tinubu, Former Governor of Edo State Adams Oshiomhole, APC governorship candidate Ovie Omo-Agege as noise makers.

According to Ossai on his Facebook page, Tinubu, Omo-Agege, Oshiomhole are afraid of the PDP Vice Presidential candidate and Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa performance in Delta State.

Ossai noted that Okowa is among the top 3 best governors in Nigeria that has brought unprecedented achievements to their people.

He stated that both Tinubu, Omo-Agege, and Oshiomhole know Okowa has performed beyond the expectations of Deltans and the people of Delta State won’t be voting for them come the 2023 general elections.

“Here in Delta State, we are happy with the quality projects by Okowa and his managerial skill which has brought prosperity to Deltans.

“Governor has kept his Covenant with Deltans by spreading infrastructural development, human capital development, and job creation to the three senatorial districts that made up the state.

“Between 2015 and 2021, Governor Okowa Renovated and upgraded a total of 209 primary healthcare centres, Renovated and upgraded 65 hospitals, and ensured full accreditation of 7 health training institutions in the state.

“Completed the construction of the General Hospital in Asaba and upgraded its physical infrastructure to enhance service delivery.

“The governor has also created 300, 000 direct jobs, and catalyzed over 1,000,000 indirect jobs through the state job creation programmes which include Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurship Programme (YAGEP), Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP), Production and Processing Support Programme (PPSP), Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development programmes, Special Programmes for Persons with Disabilities , Graduate Employment Enhancement Programme (GEEP), Rural Youth Skill Acquisition (RYSA) Programme, Women Empowerment Skill Acquisition Programme (WESAP), Information and Communications Technology Youth Empowerment Programme (ICT-YEP) and Girls Entrepreneurship and Skills Training (GEST) Programme.

“When other universities were on strike, the Delta State University Abraka (Delsu), Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education across the state were operating and lecturers were going to lecture halls with happiness as a result of Okowa’s investment in the Educational System.

“At the moment Okowa has built 62 New Primary And Secondary Schools Across the State, 1,511 classrooms constructed and 2,758 classrooms renovated.

“We also have 144,423 students’ furniture and 20,582 Teachers’ furniture Supplied, 50 Administration Blocks Constructed and 32 Administrative Blocks Renovated, 27 Science Laboratory blocks constructed and 111 Science Laboratory Block renovated and 41 block wall fences constructed and 25 block wall fences renovated.

“As for our tertiary education, we have 3 New Universities at Asaba , Ozoro, and Agbor with about 5,000 students.

What about the Technical and Vocational education that we have rehabilitation and equiping of Six Existing Technical College at Agbor, Sapele, Kwale , Issele Uku , Ofagbe and Ogor

together with the Construction of 10 new technical colleges at Asaba , Obiaruku, Effurun , Akugbene, Omadino, Irri , Oghara, Owa-Alero , Kiagbodo and Orerokpe.

Since 2015 till date, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has constructed over 883 road projects, covering over 1,814.85 kilometers and 109179.66 meters of drainage channels across Delta State through the; Ministry of Works, Ministry of Urban Renewal, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Direct Labour Agency, Warri/Uvwie and Environs Special Areas Development Agency (WUEDA) and Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency (DCTDA).

As time goes on, I will be bringing more of Okowa’s achievements that is intimidating the opposition parties in Delta State.

Tinubu , Omo-Agege, Oshiomhole knows they can’t win the election in Delta State, so they have resulted to telling lies about the achievements of Governor Okowa in Delta in order to gain some support but Deltans are aware and have equally rejected them just the way Oshiomhole was humiliated and rejected in Edo state ” he said

RELATED NEWS