Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has commiserated with the Okposo family and people of Isoko in the state over the passing of renowned gospel singer, Sammie Okposo.

The late Okposo hailed from Ivori-Irri, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta. He reportedly passed on in the morning of Nov. 25, in Lagos. He was 51.

Okowa, in the condolence message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, expressed sadness over the passing of the “Wellu Wellu” crooner, saying that it was a big loss to the deceased’s family, Deltans and lovers of gospel music across the world.

According to him, the passing of the popular gospel artiste is a big blow to music lovers, his family, Ivori-Irri community and Isoko nation, considering his immense talent and outstanding contributions to the growth of gospel music locally and globally.

The governor described the late Okposo as a “gentleman gospel artiste”, who contributed to the growth and development of modern entertainment industry in Nigeria.

He said that as one of the scions of the gospel genre of the music industry, Okposo would be greatly missed by his colleagues and fans.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I mourn the passing of an illustrious son of our state and a great minister in gospel music.

“The news of his death was shocking and it is indeed, a great loss because he was a valued asset to Deltans and Nigerians, especially as his songs continue to inspire many to worship God,” he said.

Okowa prayed to God to accept the deceased’s soul and grant fortitude to the family and friends to bear his exit.

