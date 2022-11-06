By Emmanuel Okogba

Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has explained why the presidential candidate of his party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was absent at the town hall series organized by Arise News in collaboration with Centre for Democracy and Development and billed for Sunday.

The first part of the series focusing on security was expected for have the four major presidential candidates: Atiku Abubakar (PDP); Bola Ahmed Tinubu (APC); Rabiu Kwankwaso (NNPP) and Peter Obi (Labour Party) in attendance, but only Kwankwaso and Obi were in attendance, while Governor Okowa represented Atiku Abubakar and Tinubu was absent. Presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party, Kola Abiola was also in attendance.

Reacting to agitations from the audience, Okowa explained that Atiku duly received the invite and intimated the organizers of him being outside the country and was given permission to send representation.

“I’m very much aware that there was a communication to him (Atiku) and he’s outside the country. We duly obtained the permission of the organizers of this programme for him to be represented.

“It’s a town hall meeting, and that person was duly given. I think that should solve the problem of the agitations going on. When it is time for debate we’ll get into debate” He said

RELATED NEWS