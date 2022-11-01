Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, has commiserated with the Adeleke family and Ace Musician Davido over the untimely death of their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

In a condolence message by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu in Asaba, Okowa said the death of a loved one is usually painful especially that of a promising young child.

He urged the popular musician and his partner Chioma to take solace in the fact that it is God that gives children and prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the unfortunate demise of their son.

“The news of the unfortunate demise of Ifeanyi Adeleke came to us as a huge shock while we were praying throughout the night to hear that it was a rumour. “Alas, it was confirmed to be true and its very heartbreaking.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the Adeleke family, Davido and Chioma on the untimely demise of their son, Ifeanyi.

“The death of a loved one is heart-rending but the passing of a little and promising child is catastrophic.

“Please accept our heartfelt condolences even as we pray for the repose of his soul,” he stated.

