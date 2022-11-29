Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu

By Dennis Agbo

OWERRI—Wife of the late Biafra leader, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, has stated that the spirit and the philosophy of her late husband are germane in the pending 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

She said that what her husband stood and fought for, which were equity, justice, and peaceful co-existence are critical determinants that will shape next year’s general elections.

Ojukwu spoke in Owerri, Imo State, on Saturday, during the 11th memorial ceremony of the late Biafran leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who led Eastern Nigeria in the 30 months civil war in defense of Nigeria’s invasion of the secessionist Biafra republic between May 1967 and January 1970.

The memorial hosted by the leader of BIM/MASSOB, Ralph Uwazurike was attended by notable Igbo leaders including the custodian of Igbo ancestry and the Regent of Nri ancient kingdom, Prince Ikenna Onyenso; former coach of Nigeria’s Eaglets, Fani Amu; Royal fathers, Biafra agitating groups from all parts of former Eastern Nigeria and many others.

The ceremony witnessed different parades, march pasts, cultural displays, harvest offerings, dances, and recreations of the lives and times of the late Emeka Ojukwu.

Bianca Ojukwu announced the construction of Bruce Mayrock building in remembrance of the then 20 years old young American student who set himself ablaze in front of the United Nations building in New York on 30th May 1969 in protest against the genocide of Biafrans he had never met.

She said that the remembrance was not just for Ojukwu, but for every other Biafran war veteran and family who were victims of the war.

“2023 makes us know that we miss Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu. There is a present crisis of confidence among Igbo leaders. It is one man down, one less competitor, that the Igbo now eat their own. “

“Time for negotiation will come and it will be on a round table. The criteria for negotiation are the peace in all forms. I am happy that Ojukwu was restored to his full military rank before he died. Through negotiation, we will all get there,” Amu said.

