By Emmanuel Iheaka

The leadership of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has urged the Igbo to vote for only credible candidates in the forthcoming elections.

This was contained in the address of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, delivered at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

Obiozor enjoined them to actively participate in the elections by collecting their Permanent Voters Card (PVC), voting for good candidates, and protecting their votes.

He advised them to close ranks towards achieving a common goal.

His words: “We can only succeed as a people when we are determined to achieve a common purpose and such a time is now. Igbos have a rendezvous with destiny in 2023 and I am sure history will vindicate us.

Obiozor lamented the funding gap militating against the organization’s activities which has impeded the swift execution of projects and attainment of set goals.

He therefore implored stakeholders in the Igbo project to rally round the organisation and enable it attain critical milestones for the Igbo nation and Nigeria.

On the security situation in the state, Obiozor acknowledged the efforts and achievements of the security forces but advised that a more robust approach, which would incorporate technology, be adopted to deepen the battle against criminality in the region.

He said: “While we thank the security forces, we feel that more work needs to be done especially in the area of intelligence gathering, by the town unions and villages, as vigilantes and defenders.”

Obiozor added that, “Ndigbo are not known for cold-blooded murderous activities. We are also not known for arson. It is most disturbing that we now experience ominous signs of radicalization among a section of our youths. We will continue to appeal to all parents, political and religious leaders to put hands on deck to nip this menace in the bud before it portends a bleak future for our land.”

He continued,”We’ll keep calling on security forces to deploy the instrument of digital technology to track down any internal and external forces that are inciting our people to destabilise our much cherished homeland.”

