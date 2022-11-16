By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo



The Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has flayed alleged humiliation of youth by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.





The group, in a statement made available to journalists , alleged that the EFCC under Bawa was at an all time low,and urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to take urgent steps aimed at saving the anti-corruption commission.





In the statement signed by Mazi Okwu Nnabuike and Comrade Obinna Achionye, the National President and the National Secretary, respectively, of the group,they



recalled that “the gestapo style with which the EFCC operatives invaded the residence of Senator Rochas Okorocha in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, Bawa has destroyed the reputation of the federal agency.”





“The Zamfara State Government under the administration of Governor Bello Matawalle is also been harassed unnecessarily by agents of the EFCC. Governor Matawalle, who has restored some level of normalcy in Zamfara State does not in any way deserve such a reckless distraction. We have no doubt that the move, like many others, is politically induced. Enough of the media trial and witch hunt, the governor must be allowed to concentrate.”





“The EFCC has never been this ridiculed in such a manner as we are seeing under Bawa. The agency has become an agent of witch-hunt and one that is merely doing the bidding of some powers that be.





“It has not been forgotten how the EFCC under Bawa invaded the residence of Senator Rochas Okorocha, a serving Senator and treated him as a common criminal. Such a manner of invasion is unprecedented in the history of the country.”





“Just the other day, the EFCC sneaked into a court and got an interim forfeiture order against Senator Ike Ekweremadu, a man who is already undergoing the most excruciating trying moment.”





“Several residents of the Southern part of the country have also fallen victims of EFCC brutality as innocent residents are invaded in the dead time of night, with their windows, burglary and roofs removed, only for the EFCC to apologise later that it acted in error,” they alleged.





“It is our considered view that the country cannot continue in such a crude form of operation. Media trials, illegal invasion and arrests can never be the hallmark of a serious anti-corruption agency. Nigerians have suffered enough unjustified humiliation and this is why we are demanding that it is time for Bawa to go.”

