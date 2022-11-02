Late Chief Mbazulike Amechi

By Biodun Busari

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has lamented that the last wish of late Chief Mbazulike Amechi concerning his appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari for the unconditional release of the Indigenous People of Biafra’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu was declined.

Amechi, a former Aviation Minister during the First Republic died on Tuesday, and Ohanaeze described him as a man of “a rare courage, uncompromising principle, sacrifice, stoic heroism, patriotic dispositions and extra-ordinary faith in the struggle for Nigerian independence.”

Recall that Amechi alongside Ohanaeze President, Professor George Obiozor and other Igbo leaders visited Buhari in Abuja last year to go and beg for the unconditional release of Kanu who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Buhari, however, declined the request stressing that the demand was heavy for him and that Kanu would only be freed on the account of the judiciary’s verdict.

In a statement signed by the group’s spokesperson Dr Alex Ogbonnia on Monday, Ohanaeze said, “It is regrettable that the last wish Chief Amaechi presented to President Muhammadu Buhari was rebuffed; Amaechi made his way to Aso Rock and pleaded that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu be released to him on trust.

“Secondly, Amaechi, on hearing that Buhari was to visit Ebonyi State, earlier this year, in spite of his old age, reactivated his combative paws and reflexes to meet Mr President. At Abakiliki, Chief Amaechi in an uncommon oratorical skill, spoke pointedly but passionately to President Buhari on why Nnamdi Kanu should be released to him.

“Furthermore, Amaechi’s voice waxed eloquent to the universal advocacy that it is the turn of the South East to produce a president in Nigeria.”

In a similar vein, IPOB, in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, on Wednesday while pouring tributes on the Igbo elder statesman said that it “will not forget the struggle and achievements of this Icon during the liberation struggle of Nigeria from the colonial masters.”

The separatist group also said it will not forget his fatherly efforts deployed towards the release of its leader but were rebuffed.

“Again, IPOB worldwide will not forget the effort of our father towards the release of our great liberator Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu who was kidnapped from Kenya to Nigeria by the Federal Government.

“In spite of his age and failing health, he led Igbo elders’ visit to Aso Rock, Abuja to plead with the Federal Government headed by President Buhari to release Kanu as his last wish but the President claimed that only the Judiciary will decide Kanu’s fate,” IPOB said.

