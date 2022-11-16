By Juliet Umeh

As part of efforts to advance the positioning of tech talents across Africa, Tek Experts has appointed Mrs. Modupe Ogundare as its new regional marketing manager for the African continent.

The company said that her appointment will ensure the delivering of highly-skilled tech experts to global organisations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America.

Prior to this development, Ogundare, who is a marketing and product leader with over seven years of industry experience within the marketing communications ecosystem, led the marketing team at Vetifly, a mobility-tech company.

There, she demonstrated exceptional leadership, creativity, and strategic business decision-making skills to implement effective marketing campaign strategies.

Commenting on the appointment, the Global Head of Marketing for Tek Experts, Katrina Busch, expressed her optimism that Modupe’s extensive years of experience across the marketing ecosystem is poised to set the company on a novel ride to success in Africa.

Busch said: “As Tek Experts continues to evolve and grow, we are focused on increasing awareness and driving leads for our service offerings. This is because we are confident that Africa holds great opportunities for us and having a strong marketing professional in Nigeria will help us deliver on our growth strategy. As such, we are confident that Modupe’s strong experience in driving business growth through innovative marketing strategies will positively impact our desire to provide enabling opportunities for tech-savvy Africans to thrive globally,” she said.

Expressing her expectations on the new appointment, Modupe noted that she is excited to be joining a diverse marketing team that is passionate about creating opportunities that will help businesses, including youths, across Africa to succeed.

RELATED NEWS