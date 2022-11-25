Jimi Lawal

…says he was not aware of any court case

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta on Friday, declared the purported governorship re- run primary election organized by a governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party, Otunba Jimi Adebisi Lawal to be illegal, unconstitutional and void.

The suit filed by the People’s Democratic Party and Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu with number FHC/AB/CS/220/2022 against Mr. Jimi Adebisi Lawal and others came after Mr. Jimi Lawal organized a fake rerun primary on 17th October in clear disobedience to the party’s guidelines and provision of the 2022 electoral act.

In the judgment delivered by Hon. Justice Akintayo Aluko, all the three questions formulated in the plaintiffs’ Originating Summons were resolved in favour of the PDP and Hon. Adebutu.

The court declared that the purported gubernatorial rerun primary election of the PDP in Ogun State purportedly conducted on the 17th October, 2022 was not conducted in compliance with the orders made by the Federal High Court, Abeokuta Division in Suit No: FHC/AB/CS/83/2022 between Prince Adesegun Seriki and Ors v INEC and Ors and Suit No: FHC/AB/CS/87/2022 between Taiwo Olabode Idris and Ors v PDP and Ors both of which were delivered on the 27th day of September, 2022.

The court further declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission cannot validly accept the name of Mr. Jimi Lawal as the candidate of the PDP as the purported re- run governorship primary election is illegal, unconstitutional and void.

Reacting to the judgement, Otunba Jimi Lawal said he was not aware of any court case against the said governorship primary election.

Lawal, who stated this in a statement issued and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta by Austin Oniyokor, the Project Director, Jimi Adebisi Lawal Campaign Organization (JALCO), noted that he was neither served any court processes nor was he part of the proceedings.

The statement read, “the attention of the Jimi Adebisi Lawal Campaign Organization (JALCO) has been drawn to a purported court proceedings and judgment which reportedly nullified the rerun governorship primary election held on the 17th of October, 2022.”

“We wish to state that it is the handiwork of the desperadoes within the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who sees the party as their birthright and an extension of their patrimony”.

“It is very amusing that the same people who said the rerun was of no moment and willfully refused to participate in the exercise could go to court to challenge same. Pray, where did they get their locus standi (i.e. legal standing) to sue since they did not participate in the rerun election?”

“Again, we make haste to add that we were neither served any court processes nor were we part of the proceedings. In matter of this nature, personal service is a basic requirement and condition precedent to hearing a suit and delivering judgment”.

“While our lawyers make efforts to get the purported judgment and study case file with a view to taking appropriate steps under the law, we wish to assure all our supporters, stakeholders and party members that this resort to judicial ambush will not save our friends on the other side”.

“It is only a matter of time before the truth triumphs over lies even as light dispels darkness. Let us remain hopeful, strong and focused”.

