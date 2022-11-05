The Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria, CICAN, has given an award of excellence to Olufemi Ajadi, the governorship candidate of NNPP in Ogun.

Ajadi was given the award at CICAN’s annual National Conference and Workshop on Thursday.

Speaking during the event, the governorship candidate noted that he felt great to be honored by such a reputable organization.

He noted that as an entrepreneur, who built wealth from scratch, he knows what to do to make Ogun an investment hub.

Ajadi said with the location and wealth of Ogun, the state should have no excuse to fail the people.

The NNPP candidate, however, vowed to make the people of Ogun laugh again if he is elected in 2023.

