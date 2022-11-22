By James Ogunnaike

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, disclosed that his administration will collaborate with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, to reconstruct the dilapidated Ogijo-Sagamu Road.

Abiodun, who disclosed at the official inauguration of the 4-kilometre Oba Erinwole Road in Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area of the state, said work would commence on the construction of Hospital Road in Sagamu this week.

His words: “We realized that majority of these roads have direct bearing to the economic circumstances of our people. One such neglected road is the Oba Erinwole Road. By the time we came into office, the road had become a nightmare; completely impassable and caused untold hardship to our people and Sagamu was becoming a pariah among cities because of this neglect.

“I am, therefore, happy to be here today, to commission this same Oba Erinwole Road that was meant to be a punishment orchestrated by the former governor and narrow-minded politicians of yesteryears towards the Remo people. This project again is a touchstone to our commitment as a promise-keeping administration. We will continue to fulfil all our promises in all parts of Ogun State.

“In our approach to the infrastructural development of Ogun State, Oba Erinwole Road was identified among other roads across the state as a top priority for completion before the end of our first term.

“To date, over 80 major roads and others (federal roads inclusive) totalling 400km have been constructed, reconstructed or rehabilitated across the state. This administration in three years and six months has done more in terms of kilometres of roads than previous administrations in the state.”

In his goodwill message, the Akarigbo and Paramount Ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi, noted that the road before the reconstruction was one of the most deplorable roads in the state, appreciating the governor for keeping to his words by reconstructing the road.

The Chairman of Sagamu Local Government Area, Afolabi Odulate, said the Oba Erinwole road which is one of the most important roads in the town was in a poor state for a long time, adding that the intervention of the state government is something the people would be grateful for in many years to come.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Akin Adesanya, in his welcome address, said that the road which was constructed to meet acceptable standards, would promote the economic relationship between

