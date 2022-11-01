The Delta State sovernorship candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Great Ogboru, yesterday, charged Deltans to keep hope alive, saying 2023 governorship to Osadebe House victory is sure.

Ogboru in a statement also commended Deltans for their consistent commitment and supports over the years, pointing out that with the new Electoral Act and with the aid of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, it is obvious that everyone’s vote will count in the 2023 general election.

Ogboru, who stated these while addressing APGA members in a meeting in his country home, Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, reassured Deltans that the time to claim their mandate has come.

He said: “I am overwhelmed seeing this crowd here today. This is wonderful, and l thank my supporters who have been consistent to see the new Delta. Now it is obvious that the time we have been waiting for has come, as all your votes that they have been denying us of will now count.

“We have suffered a lot in the quest for change for a new Delta State, but God has made it clear that with the new BVAS, all fear is gone as we are very sure of victory. Hence, we are calling on all supporters of All Progressive Grant Alliance to go for their Permanent Voters Card to vote the candidates of the party.

“Our steps are not ordered by man but by God. Therefore, I believe that the journey to Asaba is of the Lord and this is the time for our great Ship of Hope to get to Government House and to give to the people of Delta State all that they have sought for. This is the time and chance for a new Delta.

“There will be a paradigm shift were responsibility and accountability will be done hand in hand. We shall create a new governance structure.”

Earlier, the state Chairman of APGA, Elder Afam Enemokwu, urged all party faithful to take the election project seriously by canvassing from door-to-door, saying this is the right time to win the election.

He said: “I thank Chief Great Ogboru for giving us another chance to get to Government House because we have tried several times to get to Government House, but to no avail so this is our opportunity. I, therefore, urge every family, party members and leaders and sympathisers to take this project very seriously by canvassing from door-to-door.

“I am sure that with the new electoral act and the removal of incident form, which was the major form of riging, we are sure of winning the 2023 election.”

