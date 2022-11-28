South Africa based Nigerian Artiste, Songwriter, and Producer, German ‘Engr. Dan’ Daniel, popularly known as “OfficialEngrD” has promised to release a new single for his fans weekly starting December.

According to OfficialEngrD his forthcoming EP is finally ready and good to go once the features and collaborations are cleared. “My debut EP is 100% ready and slated for release on February 13th, 2023.”

“The track list, names of featured and collaborating artists will be released in the coming weeks. The album cover art will also be out in a couple of days too”, Dan stated.

“My main objective is to deliver a collection of songs that will stand the test time and that I will be proud to be associated with. I want everyone to dust off their speakers because I am dropping a classic body of work even if I say so myself”.

Engr. Dan assured fans that anyone who listens to the EP will definitely keep it on their replay list. “It took a while to get here but I am glad I didn’t settle for less”.

