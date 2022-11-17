By BRAEYI EKIYE

THE Asiwaju of Lagos and Jagaban of Borgu in Nigeria’s Niger State is a figure that politicians, particularly those from the opposition parties, fear.You don’t need to go far for an answer as to why the Asiwaju is so dreaded. His party members, especially those who have in the past and present contested political party positions with him or those in the opposition parties who had the unpleasant experience of standing against him in the contest for elective offices, can attest to his consummate political skills.

Ask Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, who was floored in the 2015 presidential election. How the Asiwaju used his political savvy to destabilise the PDP ranks and, with a sharp dividing knife, cut into the things that held the party together, paving the way for the APC to ride smoothly into Aso Villa in 2015. Ask Atiku Abubakar, the current PDP presidential candidate, whose hopes for being Nigeria’s president were dashed in 2019.

Just recently, at the All Progressives Congress, APC, party primaries at Eagles Square, Abuja, Asiwaju made his supposedly formidable opponents mincemeat. Or ask Baba, the strong man of the PDP, who rode as a lion in Nigeria’s political landscape from 1999–2007. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo certainly knows the undaunted fighting spirit of the Asiwaju. how the Asiwaju of the then Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN, and a sitting governor deftly floored Obasanjo and the PDP in the 2011 Lagos State governorship election.

The list of his uncommon political and electoral successes in the face of all odds is endless. The Asiwaju, Bola Ahmed Tinubu himself, is contesting this time around, for the coveted presidential seat, having comfortably won his party’s ticket for the road to Aso Rock. Being a king-maker is no longer enough for him.

He wants to be the king himself. Tinubu is not a man to miss the mark. He is a good and sharp marksman, always hitting his prey on target. A man like that is as confident as the bull, and is capable of putting fear in his opponents, if only to prove a point that he best suits the toga of a president this time around. And he did just that.

In plain Yoruba, those two terse Yoruba words simply mean “It is my turn.” Tinubu’s well-rehearsed statement, “Emi l’okan was voiced at a strategic meeting of gatherings of APC party activists in Abeokuta, Baba’s own priced ancient Olumo Rock city, on June 3, 2022, while on his campaign trail to muster support from delegates in the party’s presidential primary, which he won convincingly.

The godfather of Lagos politics and, by extension, Nigerian politics is a master strategist, a political iconoclast, whose judgement and understanding of the politics of participation and what it takes to secure electoral victory in our crude political system are now being tasked and stretched to the limit in the events leading to the presidential election in February 2023. In all of this, Tinubu is unperturbed.

The number of slingshots fired at his person, ranging from his health to unsubstantiated charges of corruption (economic and financial crimes) against him, to narcotics trafficking-related crimes, to his genealogy, and many more. Tinubu is unmoved. He prices himself and classes himself as the iroko tree, an immovable political pillar.

Journalists seeking information using the Freedom of Information Act, FoIA, to discover the terms of Alpha Beta’s contract with the Lagos State Government and its beneficial owners were up against a brick wall. And Beta is suspected to be traceable to the Asiwaju’s huge economic, financial, and business empire.

The list is endless. Despite this, Asiwaju sails through the high tides of politics, completely unaware of his character’s onslaught. He is only concerned with winning the presidential election in three months and a few weeks, a coveted title he has sought for many years. To the Asiwaju, his eyes are better fixed on his well thought out plans and strategies for facing the electoral burden before him and his party, the APC.

So, he sees the presidential debates as a distraction, which he cannot afford, as to do so, would be a detour. As a result, he is uninterested in any presidential town hall debates organised by private sector non-governmental organisations and radio and television stations. Tinubu has thus avoided such debates in the months since political campaigns began in earnest across the country.

Nor has he given much thought to television, radio, or press interviews on his presidential agenda. What prompted the outcry and the resultant reactions by Tinubu and his spokespersons and opposition parties was Tinubu’s non-attendance during the Sunday, November 6, 2022 Arise News Presidential Town Hall Series, jointly organised with the Centre for Democracy and Development.

Before the November 6 event, Tinubu had avoided similar debates organised by the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN. Kashim Shettima, Tinubu’s running mate, attended the NBA event in his place, but Tinubu was not represented at the Arise TV debate. Atiku, the PDP presidential candidate, was represented at the Arise Sunday debate by his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, who stated that his principal was out of the country.

Others physically present at the Arise TV outing were Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Kola Abiola of the People’s Redemption Party, and Rabiu Kwankwanso of the New Nigerian People’s Party, NNPP. Tinubu’s reasons for not participating in these debates, according to Festus Keyamo, a spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, were that “he did not attend to avoid selective appearances or appearances as on some networks, while attempting to ignore others.” He explained that several TV stations have indicated interest in hosting similar events, stating emphatically that, Mr. Tinubu has no plan to attend any but prefers to speak to Nigerians directly.

Keyamo then touched the core of the Asiwaju’s heart; that of the more lucrative and result-oriented campaign action plan of his principal. that of speaking directly to the masses across the country. The Asiwaju had himself muted this idea at the launch of his action plan (manifesto), dubbing it ‘Town Hall Meetings’. In response to his promise, the Asiwaju and his team put their plan into action, beginning with a meeting with the business community and other stakeholders in Kano City, followed by another in Lagos, his home base.

A week or two ago, the Jagaban of Borgu was in Minna, Niger State, where he interacted with agricultural and commodity groups. Keyamo, speaking on behalf of Tinubu to disabuse the press of any possible disdain on the part of his principal for rejecting these press invitations, said: “However, we shall continue to hold these debate groups and Nigerians in high esteem, urging party faithful, particularly at the grassroots, to continue to educate Nigerians on the action plan of APC and its agenda of holistic socio-economic and infrastructural transformation of the nation, if voted into power.

What I see here as a pitfall in our home-grown televised political debates is that, both audience participation, the environment (ambience), as well as presenters and their engagements, have fallen far short of the expected dividends of such debates. Debates that should engage both participating and viewing audiences are frequently uninspiring.

Ekiye, publisher of EnvironmentWatch wrote from Yenagoa

