The Leader of Warri South West Local Government Area in Delta State, Hon. Emiko Odin-Etuwewe has commended the legislative Arm of the council for moving a motion for the reduction of payment for the local government certificate of origin to 1500 naira to enable the people of the local government to afford it.

Speaking to journalists yesterday in Warri, Odin-Etuwewe said “We have successfully met the yearnings of the majority of people in the local government by taking a resolution to reduce the local government certificate of origin rate to 1500 naira.

“After several debates in different plenary sessions. The motion was eventually moved by Hon. Jonathan saware of debiri ward and seconded by Hon. Charles erewa of Ajudaibo ward. Hon. Felix Company moved for an amendment to ensure that councilors of different wards should be reached by the issuers for seekers’ identification before issuance. And the motions were unanimously adopted and approved accordingly.

“ Special thanks to the member that sponsored the motions and members that supported it “

