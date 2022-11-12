By Joseph A. Alamu

The member representing Ibadan North-West/South West  Federal  Constituency  in  the House of Representatives,  Hon.  Dhikrullah  Adedeji  Stanley  Olajide,  fondly  called  Odidi  Omo  by  his  teeming  supporters,  has  got  the  nod  of  the  Peoples  Democratic  Party  (PDP),  to  contest  for  another  term  of  four  years.

This development is  a step  in  the  right  direction,  at  least,  to  people  who  are  conversant  with  the  stories  of  positive  representation  and  unprecedented  records of human capacity development  coming  from the Federal  Constituency  since  Hon.  Olajide got  into  the  Green  Chamber.

Before Odidi  Omo’s  election  into  the  Lower Chamber,  the  highly  cosmopolitan  Constituency  has  had  the  misadventure  of  electing  individuals  who  lacked  the  requisite  knowledge  needed  for  effective  representation  and  the  people  were  not  surprised  how  such  individuals  faltered  and  failed.

But  in just three years  and  a  few  months  of  representing  Ibadan North-West/Ibadan  South-West,  Hon.  Olajide  has  set  a  new  standard  for  representation  in  the  Constituency,  taking  the  game  many  notches  beyond  the  legislative  rascality  and  poor  representation  it  was  known  for  in  the  not-too-distant  past.

Apart  from  the  finesse  and  suave  disposition, which Odidi Omo has  reintroduced  to  representation  in  the  Constituency,  never  before  have  the  Constituents  felt  the  impact  of  their  Rep  like  they  have  done  in  the  last  three  years and a half years of Odidi Omo’s  representation.

In terms of lawmaking and  representation, Hon.  Olajide  had  set  forth  at  dawn  with  motions  and  bills  that  sought  to  make  life  more  meaningful  for  residents of his constituency  and  Nigerians  and  some  that  aimed  to  restore  the  glory  of  Ibadan,  the  Oyo  State  capital.  A  typical  case in  point was  a  Bill  he  sponsored  for  the upgrade of the College of Animal  Health  Production Technology to Federal  University of  Agriculture,  Ibadan.

He  also  raised  separate  motions  on  the  need  to  prevent  flooding  in  Odo-Ona,  Oke-Ayo,  Eleyele,  Gege,  Oluyole  Estate  and  Akuro  communities  of Ibadan  North-West/South-West Federal Constituency. The  need  to  revitalise  the  moribund  textile  industry, the  need  to  curb  corruption  in  the civil service and the need for the  Federal Government to review the  procurement  process,  among  others.

Apart from providing effective  representation, Odidi Omo has  undertaken  life-defining human development and  empowerment outreaches. That saw  Constituents being taught, vocations,  technical services, entrepreneurship  enterprise and he  equipped them  with  the  right tools and  take-off  Hon.  Olajide  attracted  different  Federal  Government-assisted empowerment programmes for  350  Constituents.  The  individuals  partook  in programmes including Household  Feeding Programme, Conditional Cash  Transfer and  N-Power  for  Youths,  among  others.

In  addition,  500 widows, members  of  Odidi Omo Women’s Wing, Community  Residents’ Artisan Groups, Party  members, religious organizations and  many others, got different kinds of  assistance, courtesy of Hon. Adedeji S.  Olajide.  A man who has  become  renowned  for his flowing  milk of  human kindness.

Determined to raise a generation of  independent and  financially-stable  youths  in  the  Constituency, Hon.  Adedeji  Olajide  facilitated  different  training  programmes,  including the training of 140 youths in  paint-making and marketing, gave them  starter  packs  and  cash  grants; over  250  youths and  women  were  also  trained  in  poultry and  feeds  distribution; 40 youths  were  trained  in  fishery  while  another  50  youths were trained in digital  marketingand were given a laptop computer each

Hundreds of Constituency residents had also benefited from similar gesture in year  2021, with hundreds of petrol-powered Grinding Machines complete with stands  and  mobile legs given  to  widows,  market women and vulnerable groups, 100  standing Hair Dryers and cash support  were  given  to  hairdressers,  150  Domestic  Sewing Machines with  stands  and electric motors were  also given to Fashion Designers  (Tailor),  over  50 deep freezers and 50    motorcycles were also given to  Constituency residents. 

This  year,  2022,  youths  and  women  numbering  over  1,500  have  been  empowered  with  grants,  while  another  set  of  1,700  participants  have  received  grants  for  selected  skills,  including  orchard  establishment  and  management  for  youths  and  women.

 Indeed,  Odidi  Omo’s  zeal  for  empowering  Constituency  residents  had,  at  one  time,  drawn  flanks  from  his  detractors,  who  mocked  him  for  distributing  goats  to  300  aged  women  and  widows  whom  he  had  trained  in  goat-rearing.

The  simple  logic  introduced  by  the  versatile  lawmaker  was  that,  instead  of  handing  money  out  to  individuals  already  equipped  with  knowledge  of  goat  husbandry,  why  not  give  them  the  animals  and  assist  them  with  funds  for  feeds  so  that  they  could  become  productive  in  a  short  while  instead  o 

Today,  that  venture  has  proved  to  be  a  productive  move,  as  the  Odidi  Omo  farm  &  animal  husbandry  team  keep  up  to  date  follow-up  on  the  farmers.

What  Odidiomo’s  critics  at  that  time  didn’t  know,  was  that,  when  he  trained  youths  in  digital  marketing,  he  gave  laptops;  when  40  Constituents  were  trained  in  fishery,  he  gave  fishes,  feeds  and  tanks;  when  250  youths  and  women  were  trained  in  poultry  management,  he  gave  feeds,  chicks  and  start-up  cash.

He  had  also  gifted  hundreds  of  grinding  machines  to  widows  and  market  women,  hundreds  of  Standing  Hair  Dryers  to  Hairdressers,  150  Sewing  Machines  with  stand  and  electric  motor,  deep  freezers  and  so  on,  with  no  one  criticizing  such  decisions.  Wailers  will  always  wail.

Away  from  empowerment,  Hon.  Olajide’s  commitment  to  infrastructure  building  across  the  education,  environment,  water,  sport  and  health  sectors  in  the  Constituency  had  at  a  time  become  worrisome  to  opposition  elements  in  the  Constituency  that  they  launched  a  vandalism  campaign  against  projects  facilitated  by  the  lawmaker.

With  over  50  physical  and  intangible  projects  in  the  educational  sector,  including  the  rehabilitations  of  classrooms  in  Ratibi  Primary  School,  Molete,  UMC  Basic  School,  Molete,  St  Patrick  Primary  School,  Idikan;  supply  and  installation  of  solar-powered  ICT  Centres  at  Eleyele  Secondary  School,  Eleyele,  Ibadan,  Baptist  Secondary  School,  Oke-Ado,  Ibadan  and  provision  of  furniture,  exercise  books,  textbooks,  instructional  materials  and  so  on  across  different  schools  in  the  Constituency.

OdidiOmo  has  demonstrated  his  commitment  to  giving  young  constituents  access  to  qualitative  education.

Hon.  Adedeji  Olajide’s  penchant  for  facilitating  infrastructure  development  has  also  seen  him  embark  on  the  construction  and  asphalt  laying  of  Anfani-College  Crescent-Super  K  Motel  Road,  construction  of  the  Rocky  Baby/Ayileka  Bridge  in  Odo-Ona,  Ibadan,  for  erosion  control,  installation  of  solar  street  lights  at  Aiyegbusi-Imalefalafia,  Children  Home  School,  Ajeigbe,  Ori-Eeru,  Agbede-Adodo,  and  many  other  areas  of  the  Constituency  as  well  as  the  construction  and  equipment  of  a  Youth  Development  and  Sport  Health  Centre  in  the  Ososami  Area  of  Ibadan.

In  the  last  three  years,  Odidi  Omo  has  proven  to  be  a  game-changer,  showing  the  good  people  of  his  Constituency,  that  a  Member  of  the  House  of  Representatives  can  do  so  much  in  a  short  while,  through  different  efforts  that  have  made  life  more  meaningful  for  residents  of  the  Constituency.

Some  of  these  efforts  also  include  the  organisation  of  Health  Outreach  for  residents  of  the  Constituency,  grant  of  healthcare  support  to  hundreds  of  adults  and  young  Constituents,  rehabilitation  of  the  Primary  Health  Centre  at  Dogo,  Apata,  Ibadan  as  well  as  supply  of  drugs  to  same  and  supply  of  300KVA  Transformers  to  Abiola  Jacobs,  Foko,  Omololu  Olunloyo  GRA,  Adeoyo,  Kuola  Community,  Apata,  Benbo-Apata  as  well  as  supply  and  installation  of  500KVA  Transformer  to  the  Federal  College  of  Agriculture,  Ibadan.

But  beyond  the  massive  projects  and  empowerment  of  Constituents,  Hon.  Olajide  has  redefined  representation  by  operating  an  open-door  policy  that  gives  Constituents  direct  access  to  their  Representative.  Odidi  Omo  has  proven  himself  worthy  as  a  politician,  who  has  a  deep  understanding  of  what  people-centred  development  entails.  And  in  so  doing,  he  has  succeeded  in  changing  the  narrative  about  Rep  members  becoming  Abuja  politicians  once  they  are  elected  into  office.

For  all  these  and  many  more  sterling  records  of  good  performance,  Hon.  Olajide  was  able  to  attract  the  attention  of  Governor  Seyi  Makinde,  a  strong  advocate  of  human  capital  development,  who  is  redefining  governance  in  Oyo  State.  And,  in  return  for  his  good  first  outing  at  the  Green  Chamber,  Odidi  Omo  emerged  as  the  standard-bearer  of  the  PDP  through  a  rancour-free  consensus-building  process.

With  the  immense  achievements  recorded  by  Hon.  Adedeji  Olajide  in  a  less  than  four  years,  one  can  safely  conclude  that  the  only  thing  standing  between  him  and  another  term  of  impactful  representation  is  the  general  election,  as  Constituents,  who  have  witnessed  the  years  of  the  locust  under  the  APC  Representative,  have  said  they  are  not  willing  to  return  to  Egypt  and  that  they  are  marching  forward  with  Odidi  Omo,  the  embodiment  of  positive  representation.

•Alamu is Secretary, Ibadan  Conscience  Movement.

