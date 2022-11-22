The Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Delta State Governor, Olu Kevin Oritsewinor has said the Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party PDP Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori will create more jobs for the youths in Delta State .

Oritsewinor said Oborevwori possesses skills to satisfy the yearnings of the youths noting he has affected thousands of youths before now and will do more as Governor.

He started that no other governorship candidate is closer to the youths than Oborevwori.

“Ahead of the 2023 governorship election, we must support a candidate that is closer to us the youths and can protect our interests by making sure the youths are well represented.

Oborevwori can be trusted based on his antecedents.

We have seen youths touched positively by him in the past years and today they are all doing well.

As youths, we need to stand with him because he has impacted us , stood with us and has protected our interests as lawmaker and as speaker .

The 2023 election is about us the youths and we must rise up and support capacity despite our ethnicity.” he said

RELATED NEWS