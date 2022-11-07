Delta State Governor Special Assistant on Media and member of the Delta PDP campaign council Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has urged the public to disregard the purported statement about the Governorship Candidate of the PDP Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori discrediting the administrations of former governors of Delta State Chief James Ibori and Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan.

According to Ossai, Oborevwori has always commended the contributions of Ibori and Uduaghan in the development of Delta State.

Ossai stated that Ibori and Uduaghan are leaders of Oborevwori.

“It’s paramount for the general public to disregard the purported statement being spread by members of the All Progressive Congress APC in Delta State regarding the Governorship Candidate of the PDP Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori discrediting the administrations of former governors of Delta State Chief James Ibori and Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan.

“It should be on the note that Sheriff has always recognized Ibori and Uduaghan as his leaders.

“Oborevwori has never discredited the past administrations of Ibori and Uduaghan.

“He has always referred to Ibori and Uduaghan as his leaders and has always commended them for their contributions towards the development of Delta State.”

“In one of the statements made by Sheriff, he said Ibori laid a solid foundation for rapid development in Delta State.

He said and I quote “Ibori is a charismatic and selfless leader who God has used to touch many lives positively.

“The former governor we are celebrating today laid a solid foundation for the rapid development of the state in his eight years as a governor in the state. Deltans cannot forget in a hurry the transformation the state witnessed during the administration of the former governor.

He said and I quote “His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, former Governor of Delta State is my leader and I thank God for His manifold blessings in his life.”

“I know we are in the period of political campaigns but we should not be involved in spreading false information just to gain support and cause divisions,” he said

RELATED NEWS