By Miftaudeen Raji

The deputy spokesperson of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Hannatu Musawa on Monday explained how the growing popularity of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi and his supporters (Obidients as popularly called) will help Asiwaju Bola Tinubu win the 2023 presidential race.

Musawa made this assertion while speaking in an interview with Politics Hub, a Vanguard Online TV’s political show on Tuesday.

Obidients will help Tinubu win presidential race — APC PCC



The deputy spokesperson of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Hannatu Musawa @hanneymusawa on Monday explained how the growing popularity of @PeterObi the presidential candidate of the… pic.twitter.com/SkkmOgoB6X — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) November 22, 2022

Read also: Nigeria is sick, needs healthy president like Atiku, says aide

The APC PCC deputy spokesperson, in the course of the interview, told the anchor of the TV show, Damilola Ogunsakin that the Obidients movement has helped in the impending victory of the APC in 2023.

Musawa added that the Obidients movement is eating deep into the stronghold and areas where the People’s Democratic Party, PDP is popular.

She said, “Most of the areas Peter Obi seem to be making a lot of impacts are traditionally PDP states. I read the article of Governor Chuwuma Soludo and that man really hit the nail right on the head. The Obidients movement is actually helping the APC because it’s reducing the popularity of the PDP. It’s reducing the threats and eating into PDP’s zones and strongholds.

“So, Obidients movement, we are very happy. In fact, we want the Obidients movement to continue as strong as it can till the election because that will help us to be able to continue to hold on to our stronghold while they cannibalised into our opposition structures. So, no threats from the Obidients movement whatsoever,” she added.

RELATED NEWS