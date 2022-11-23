By Adeola Badru

Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo on Wednesday said it should be the turn of the South-East to produce the next president in line with the agreement reached by past Nigerian leader.

According to him, both North, South West and South South have produced presidents, while South-East has not been given the opportunity to steer the ship of the country.

Adebanjo made the remarks in Ibadan, Oyo State capital yesterday, during a campaign rally for the presidential candidate of lLabour Party, Peter Obi at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.

Talking about the ambition of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Chief Adebanjo, recalled that before he (Tinubu) became the governor of Lagos State, he had supported him on several occasions during his two-term administration.

“When he was the governor of Lagos State, I supported him; I did not hate him then, why will I have the course to now hate him? Adebanjo queried.

“Tinubu cannot confront me on this, but only people that are benefiting from him that are speaking ills of me,” Adebanjo said.

Meanwhile, Obi while speaking at the rally, highlighted the challenges of the country, which ranged from unemployment, drug abuse and others, added that the challenges could be addressed by prioritising the production

He said: “We must secure and unite the country. When you secure the country, you are able to bring famers to return to the farm. That alone will start addressing food inflation.”

“By moving the country from consumption to production you are moving people away from poverty. The more you pull people out of poverty, the more you address criminality.”

“Nigeria now has 13.8 per cent drug prevalence against the global average of 5 per cent. To deal with that crisis is production. We need to feed ourselves.”

